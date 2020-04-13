Home

Halina T. Lukasik

Halina T. Lukasik Obituary
Halina T. Lukasik, 84, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Poland to the late Klara and Robert Zielinski, she immigrated to the U.S. and settled in New Britain in 1969. She was a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and retired from TeleConcepts Corp after many years of service. She is survived by her children: Tadeusz Lukasik, Jr. and wife, Anna of East Berlin, Krystyna Chochlinski and husband, James of Bristol and Mariola Byczkiewicz and husband, Ludwig of Marion. She was a gentle and kind woman who showered unconditional love unto her grandchildren: Diana (Cliff) Lukasik, Cristin (Rahul) Patel, Christopher (Grayson) Chochlinski, and Brittany Lukasik, and her great-grandchildren Brianna Clarke and Jaice Patel. Also, she is survived by her brother-in-law Stanley Lukasik and wife, Krystyna; her sister-in-law Ursula and husband Marion Bielak, as well as family in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Tadeusz Lukasik and her son, Zbigniew Lukasik. Halina's family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to her wonderful caregivers of Angel Touch and a special thanks to her most recent caregiver, Mariya Serkis. She will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020
