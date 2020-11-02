Hedwig "Jadge" Madrak, 82 of New Britain, passed away on Friday October 23, 2020 at UConn Medical Center in Farmington. Born on September 4, 1938 in New Britain, Hedwig was the daughter of the late Leon and Marja (Zynda) Koncewicz. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew W. Madrak, Jr., for 47 years. A woman of strong faith, she was a parishioner of Holy Cross Church in New Britain.
Her niece had these words to say, "My beautiful Aunt. I will miss everything about her. She loved me and my family unconditionally. I will forever remember her riding bikes with us, going on the trampoline, sleep overs with late night tea and cookies, listening to John Denver, Avon and the many laughs and love. Sad day for our family but the other side is cheering to have her there".
Hedwig is survived by her sons, Andrew W. Madrak, III, of New Britain and Derek Madrak of New Hartford, her beloved granddaughters, Ashly, Autumn and Amber, as well as nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Barbara Koncewicz, Florence K. Aparo, Henrietta K. Kenna, and Edwin Koncewicz.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt Street, New Britain; from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has started a GoFundMe @ https://bit.ly/3mwT102 to help with funeral costs. To leave an online message of sympathy for the family, please visit www.duksa.net