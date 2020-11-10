Helen A. (Prus) Politz, 95, of Newington, died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Born in New Britain to the late Joseph and Antoinette (Dul) Prus. She was employed as a bank teller at the former People's Savings Bank in New Britain for many years. Helen was a devoted parishioner of Holy Cross Church and belonged to many religious organizations including: the Rosary Society, the Holy Cross Ladies' Guild, the Mother's Club, the Legion of Mary and the New Britain Council of Catholic Women. Helen was an excellent cook and an even better baker, her apple squares were everyone's favorite. She loved making baked goods and bringing them to her doctor's offices for all to enjoy. Helen's sharing and good hearted nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Goodwin and husband, James; her granddaughter, Stacey Goodwin whom she loved more than life itself; her sister, Claire Baraglia and husband, Kenneth; her sister-in-law, Shirley Eden; and many nieces and nephews but in particular, Diane Chamberlain who would call Helen every day to check in and say hello and bring her sweet treats every week. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Edward; her brother Joseph Prus and her sisters, Mary D'Alessandro and Rose Pasionek. Helen's family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. James St. Pierre who was not only her cardiologist but a good friend as well. Thanks also to the staff at the Jefferson House especially Helen's nurses Lilly, Robin and Eileen and Nixon from the maintenance department - your kindness and caring goes beyond any words we could ever express. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating both Helen and Edward will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, New Britain. Face coverings are required. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. Helen and Edward will be laid to rest together in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Memorial donations in Helen's name may be made to Holy Cross Church, 31 Biruta St., New Britain, CT 06053. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.