Helen (Gorski) Bak, 96, of New Britain, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Poland to the late Franciszka (Szczesny) and Wojciech Gorski, she began her career in Poland as a nurse then immigrated to the U.S. in 1960. Beginning her new life in New Britain, she also began a new business venture with her late husband, Ignacy. Together they owned and operated two successful businesses, the Polonia Luncheonette in New Britain and Louis Package Store in Southington. Helen was a long-time parishioner of Holy Cross Church and a member of the Rosary Society. In addition to her husband, Helen was predeceased by her son, Adalbert Wojciech Bak. Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 20 from 8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, New Britain. Face coverings are mandatory. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. Helen will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. To share a memory, visit www.duksa.net.