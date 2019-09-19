|
|
Helen (Casey) Dilzer, 80, of New Britain, Conn., passed away on Sept. 17, 2019.
Born in New Haven, Conn., on Nov. 10, 1938, the daughter of John Casey and Deborah (Lynch) Casey. Helen graduated from East Haven High School and retired as a clerical supervisor from New Britain General Hospital. In retirement, Helen was active in local organizations serving as president of the New Britain Catholic Council of Women and served as secretary of the New Britain Women's Club. Helen left behind many friends and was a doting grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Eugene Dilzer, her daughter, Rachel (Dilzer) Marcelino of Bristol, son, Daniel Dilzer and his wife, Hibeh of Berlin, grandchildren, Christopher Dilzer, Arianne Dilzer, Malinda Dilzer, Casey Dilzer, Brian Marcelino, Matthew Marcelino, Jeremy Dilzer, Maia Dilzer, and Taylor Marcinak, and her brother, John Casey and his wife, Karen of Madison. She is predeceased by her son, Christopher Dilzer, and daughter, Leslie (Dilzer) Marcinak.
A time of visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Luddy & Peterson Funeral Home, 205 South Main St., New Britain, followed by her Funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 195 South Main St., New Britain. Burial will follow in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. For online condolences, please visit www.LuddyandPetersonFH.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019