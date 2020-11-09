1/1
Helen (Bryzgiel) Klecha
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen (Bryzgiel) Klecha, 97, of New Britain, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Nov. 6, in the house in which she was born. She was the first child born in New Britain in 1923 on New Year's Day to Polish immigrant parents, the late John Bryzgiel, a native of Wesolowo, Parish of Dabrowa Bialostocka and Zofia Kryszczynska, a native of Chrzanowo Cyprki, Parish of Przytuly. She was the widow of Richard P. Klecha who died in 2013. Helen was employed as an inspector at Fafnir Bearing Co. for over four decades. She was active in sports her entire life and was the last surviving member of the 1946 New Britain Women's Industrial League championship basketball team and a great fan of UConn Women's basketball. In addition to basketball, she also participated in skiing, skating, swimming, horseback riding and sailing. She enjoyed spending time at the family's vacation homes in Old Saybrook and Florida, traveling to Europe and the Caribbean islands and visiting her favorite vacation place, Block Island. Additionally, Helen was an excellent dancer and in her younger years attended dance events throughout New England. She was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister Mrs. Leocadia (James) Shea and four brothers, John, Frank, Edward and infant brother Adam. She also was the last survivor of a group of 50 first cousins. She leaves to mourn her passing, a special nephew Jonathan Shea of New Britain, two additional nephews, a niece, three great nieces, a great nephew and one great-grandnephew. Helen was a kind and generous person who did not hesitate to help others and will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Marzena, Krystyna, Danuta, Teresa and Malgorzata for the excellent care provided to her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Face coverings are required. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. Helen will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery beside her husband immediately following the Mass. There are no calling hours. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burritt Hill Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved