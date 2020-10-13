1/1
Helen (Matula) Klimkiewicz
Helen (Matula) Klimkiewicz, 100, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at Msgr. Bojnowski Manor on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, just two weeks short of her 101st birthday.
She was one of six children born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Andrew and Anna (Rosol) Matula. Helen moved to New Britain in her early 20's to be with family and found a job at Fafnir Bearing where she remained for 35 years until retirement. It was here she met Edward, her true love, and married him at Holy Cross Church in 1942. She was a long-time parishioner of Holy Cross and an active member of its Ladies' Guild. Throughout several illnesses and medical issues over the years, Helen had incredible strength and rarely complained. She smiled and always kept a positive attitude. In her leisure time, Helen loved to knit beautiful Christmas stockings and everyone who received one felt extremely honored. She and Edward made every holiday event a very special occasion, especially with her homemade breads, cookies and Polish dishes. Helen's kind-hearted nature will be missed by all.
Left to mourn her passing are her twin daughters, Joanne Kost and husband Robert and Marianne Anderson and husband Arvid; and her son, Peter Klimkiewicz and wife, Natalie; her seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Florence Kompare and husband Louis and Joseph Matula and wife Rita; her sister-in-law Teresa Klim and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband Edward Klimkiewicz and her siblings, Anne Huminski, Mary Matyszyk, and Fran Kulpa.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Face coverings are required. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. Helen will be laid to rest beside her husband in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Calling hours are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Helen's name may be made to Holy Cross Church, 31 Biruta St., New Britain, CT 06053. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net

Published in The New Britain Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
