Helen Kras, a lifelong resident of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 28, 2020. She was 98 years old. Helen was the daughter of the late Mary and Michael Kosinski, also of New Britain. Helen was born on October 31, 1921, and raised in New Britain, Connecticut, where she attended New Britain High School, graduating in 1939. A proud patriot, Helen believed wholeheartedly in the American dream while maintaining a strong bond with her Polish heritage and its traditions. Helen was married nearly 50 years to Casimir Kras who preceded her in death in 1990. They first met at the Holy Cross Church in New Britain and were married there in 1943. A dedicated mother, Helen was incredibly proud of her sons James Kras (wife, Jeanne Ciccone) of Boston, MA and Gerald Kras (deceased) and she worked to instill in them the importance and value of sportsmanship and education. Jerry attended WPI in Worcester, MA, and James graduated from the United States Naval Academy. She is also survived by her sister Lottie Mickiewicz, also of New Britain.
Helen especially loved her role of supportive grandmother to James E. Kras [wife, Amanda Kras] and Alison Burton (husband, Neal Burton) doting on them every chance she got. Her first job was at the New Britain Chamber of Commerce in 1939. During World War II, Helen began working at Fafnir Ball Bearing Co. in the corporate offices. She stayed on nearly 30 years at Fafnir while also managing the family business, C. Kras Equipment Company (formally on Farmington Avenue), a mid-century New Britain staple. Never one to sit still, Helen approached retirement with the same trademark vigor, traveling with her husband, visiting their grandchildren, and tapping into her passion as a seamstress. One of her most noted accomplishments was to hand sew all of the national costumes for a series dolls entitled Dolls of the World. Helen also volunteered in her retirement at the New Britain Senior Center. Helen had a vivacious personality and was a gifted conversationalist. She enjoyed being social and she had a wonderful laugh. Whether she was catching up with neighbors and local shopkeepers while out and about (driving till 95!) or chatting on the phone with family and friends, Helen enjoyed spinning a good yarn. Singing and dancing brought her great joy. Helen loved attending events, listening to music and dancing at the Senior Center. She had a flair for fashion and a wonderful sense of style and took pleasure visiting the mall with her granddaughter keeping up with the latest trends. Helen was a master cookie and potato salad maker. The gift boxes containing a variety of her uniformly baked cookies - all neatly organized into individual containers during the holidays was a tasty sight to behold. Her potato salad was a legendary summer treat. In her earlier years, Helen enjoyed tending to her outdoor garden. In later years she used her green thumb to nurse an army of African Violets and other houseplants, often sharing clippings from her plants with her grandson who inherited her love of gardening. Helen will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Details of a Celebration of Life for Helen will be announced in the future. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the New Britain Senior Center. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 2, 2020