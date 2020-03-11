|
Helen Olender Kaminski, of Florida and formerly of New Britain, died of a massive stroke on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born on August 20, 1932, in Gardanne, France, Helene was the daughter of the late Albert and Adela Olender. She married the late Stanley Kaswery Kaminski in 1951. Helene settled in New Britain in 1955 and became a proud citizen of the United States in 1962. She worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Southington, retiring at the age of 62. After the death of her husband she moved to Ft. Myers, FL to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law, Christiane and Joseph Wayne Riella. Helene was a member of Holy Cross Church in New Britain, the Holy Cross Ladies Guild, General Haller Post #111 Ladies Auxiliary and the Polish National Alliance Lodge 2612. She is survived by her family, daughter Christiane and her husband Joseph Wayne of Ft. Myers, FL and grandson Michael Riella and his wife Amy of Washington, DC, her son, Henry Kaminski and his wife Marilyn, nephew Raymond Rychlewicz and his wife Donna, her grandnieces and their spouses; Susan, Lila and Andrew Kusiak and their daughter Erica, Doris and Marc Zakrzewski and their daughters, Emily, Jillian and Madalyn, as well as several nieces and nephews in France. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday evening, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt Street, New Britain, CT. Funeral Services will begin on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Burritt Hill Funeral Home, followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, New Britain. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To leave an online expression of sympathy for her family please visit: www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 11, 2020