Helen T. (Grala) Dabkowski, beloved wife of the Late Henry Dabkowski, entered into eternal life on July 7, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1919 in New Britain, CT, daughter of the Late Frank and Rozalia (Swider) Grala. She lived in New Britain, Portland, Columbia and most recently Lebanon, CT. Helen was formerly employed by American Hardware. She is survived by a sister, Genevieve Alberti of New Britain, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Walter and Joan Zeh of Thompson, CT. "Niece Mary Anne Zeh, thanks for the help and care you have given me". Niece Janet Zeh thanks for your care and daily telephone calls". "Mr. and Mrs. George Judkins, thanks for the help you gave me". She was predeceased by two brothers, Frank Grala Jr., Henry Grala and nephew Robert Grala.
The hours for visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14th from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at The New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Parish at St. Jerome, New Britain. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org.
To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.newbritainsagarino.com.