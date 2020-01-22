Home

Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
Helen (Grabowski) Tolczyk


1920 - 2020
Helen (Grabowski) Tolczyk Obituary
Helen (Grabowski) Tolczyk passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Christopher House in Worcester, MA. just a few hours before her 100th birthday. Born on Jan. 19, 1920 to the late Joseph and Michelina (Wowak) Grabowski, she grew up in New Britain, CT and was a long-time resident. She was married to her beloved husband, John Tolczyk for 64 years before his sudden death in 2001.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Joan Maier and husband Bill, Judith Gregorian and husband John, and Karen Tolczyk; her adored grandchildren: Catherine Kaczor, Christopher Maier, Scott Gregorian and wife Sarah, Melissa Bebelos and husband Paul, and Jennifer Redmond and husband Justin; her cherished great-grandchildren: Kayley, Amanda, Amber, Jack, Wade, Spencer, Andrew, Christopher, Tyler, Jaime and Ansley; her nephew, Edward Wnuk and wife Mary Pat. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was predeceased by her sister, Jennie Wnuk and husband Edward; her brother-in-law, Anthony Tolczyk and niece, Lorraine Kettledon.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Jan. 24 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Church. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helen's name to www.stjude.org. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
