Helena Lewicka, 89, of Newington, formerly of New Britain, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She is survived by her children: Krystyna Primo and husband Jack, Ewa Fahmy and husband Arm and Aleksander Lewicki and wife Zofia; her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Lewicki. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 3 at 10:00 am at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.