1/1
Helena Lewicka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helena Lewicka, 89, of Newington, formerly of New Britain, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She is survived by her children: Krystyna Primo and husband Jack, Ewa Fahmy and husband Arm and Aleksander Lewicki and wife Zofia; her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Lewicki. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 3 at 10:00 am at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burritt Hill Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved