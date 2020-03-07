|
Helga (Frohnert) Pommerening, 93, of New Britain, widow of Guenter Pommerening, passed away Thursday (March 5, 2020) at Jerome Home in New Britain. Born in Germany, they survived the war before traveling to their new home and Helga has been a New Britain resident since 1954. She was employed as a Seamstress at Topps Coat Company and later American Bizaar in New Britain for 24 years, retiring in 1979. She was an active choir member and enjoyed singing.
She was predeceased by a close friend and companion of over twenty years, Richard McMurray. Helga and Richard together enjoyed camping, fishing, skating, horseback riding, skiing and traveling. Surviving is her nephew, Ralph Frohnert of Plainville; Richard McMurray's daughter Linda McMurray who Helga claimed as her daughter of Coventry and her children and grandchildren; and one sister and two nieces in Sweden and Germany. Besides her husband Guenter, she was predeceased by a brother, Kurt Frohnert and two sisters, one being Waltraud Wunsche.
Funeral Services will be held Monday (March 10, 2020) 11 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 7, 2020