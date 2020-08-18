Henry E. Mackiewicz, 94, of New Britain, passed away August 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Britain to the late Stella (Lendzion) & Teofil Mackiewicz. He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Mary Bessoni Mackiewicz, of whom he was married to for 52 years. Henry was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Battle of the Bulge. Upon his return from the war he and Mary settled in his hometown of New Britain, where they raised their beautiful family.
He was employed by Stanley Works for 42 years retiring in 1989. During his retired years he was a devoted Grandfather. On most days, you could find him driving his grandchildren to and from school and their many after school activities. He was a parishioner of St. Ann's Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Henry also devoted his time to helping the Daughters of Mary Immaculate.
He is survived by his son Alan Mackiewicz and daughter, Claudia Mackiewicz. His grandchildren Maya Mackiewicz and Drix Hill and their two children Khiara and Khyden Hill, Scott and Morgan Mackiewicz and their two children Mason & Hunter, and James Mackiewicz. He is survived by his brothers Edward and Walter Mackiewicz. He was pre-deceased by his brother Chester Mackiewicz. Uncle Henry also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
We will miss our Dad, Grandfather and Great-grandfather terribly, but we have many wonderful memories to fill that void. It's a comfort to know that he is finally resting peacefully with his wife in heaven.
Henry's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the kind and loving care provided by, Anna Jackie, Janet Gordon and Charlotte, HHC at Home Hospice Care, and Angel's Touch Homecare.
Funeral services will begin Thursday August 20, 2020 at 9:00a.m. at New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain. Followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 11:00a.m. at St. Ann's Church, 47 Clark St, New Britain, burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St, New Britain. For an online memorial, please visit www.NewBritainSagarino.com.