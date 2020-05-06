|
Henry Irving Suprenant, 70, of Berlin, husband of Katherine Suprenant, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Irving and Emma (Barattiero) Suprenant. Henry was a lifelong Berlin resident and was formerly employed at Hygrade Precision Technologies in Plainville. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Henry was a member of Sacred Heart Church in East Berlin and the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department. Surviving are his wife, Katherine (Danko) Suprenant; a son, Steven Suprenant of Berlin; a daughter, Dawn Suprenant and her husband Sean Clark of Middletown; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Suprenant of Berlin; three grandchildren, Kesla Clark, Zreinu Clark and Xzarweoasz Clark; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Paul Suprenant; and by his brother, Lawrence Suprenant. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:30 AM at Wilcox Cemetery in East Berlin. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Henry with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 6, 2020