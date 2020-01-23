Home

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, St. Ann Church
New Britain, CT
View Map

Henry J. Przytulski

Henry J. Przytulski Obituary
Henry J. Przytulski, 93, formerly of New Britain, widower of Angeline (Genovese) died on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, Jan. 27 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joachim Parish, St. Ann Church, New Britain. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors in St. Mary Cemetery. For a complete obituary, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
