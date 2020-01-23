|
Henry J. Przytulski, 93, formerly of New Britain, widower of Angeline (Genovese) died on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, Jan. 27 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joachim Parish, St. Ann Church, New Britain. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors in St. Mary Cemetery. For a complete obituary, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 23, 2020