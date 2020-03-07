|
On Tuesday, March 5, 2020, Henry Prokop, 49, was called to eternal life at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. Born in New Britain on January 28, 1971, he was the son of Matt & Elizabeth (Depa) Prokop of New Britain. He was raised in New Britain where he was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, served our country in the United States Air Force and had lived the past seven years of his life in Bristol. He was employed as a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service and previously was an exterminator with Ocon for many years. Henry had a great fondness for the outdoors from fishing to golf, or a visit to Lake George, as long as he was with his sweetheart Alicia, he was a happy man exploring the world together.
Besides his parents, left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife and best friend, Alicia Mazzone, his children Samuel Prokop of Unionville and Angela Prokop of Bristol, his brother Jack Prokop and his fiancee Kim Relihan of Southington, his sister Dorothy Selander and her husband Martin of New Britain, and several nieces and nephews.
Henry's Life and funeral will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 11, at 8:30 AM from Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt Street, New Britain, with a 10:00 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at the Scared Heart Cemetery Chapel. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Tuesday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Burritt Hill. To share a memory or words of comfort with Henry's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 7, 2020