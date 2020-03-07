Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021

Henry Prokop


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Henry Prokop Obituary
On Tuesday, March 5, 2020, Henry Prokop, 49, was called to eternal life at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. Born in New Britain on January 28, 1971, he was the son of Matt & Elizabeth (Depa) Prokop of New Britain. He was raised in New Britain where he was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church, served our country in the United States Air Force and had lived the past seven years of his life in Bristol. He was employed as a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service and previously was an exterminator with Ocon for many years. Henry had a great fondness for the outdoors from fishing to golf, or a visit to Lake George, as long as he was with his sweetheart Alicia, he was a happy man exploring the world together.
Besides his parents, left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife and best friend, Alicia Mazzone, his children Samuel Prokop of Unionville and Angela Prokop of Bristol, his brother Jack Prokop and his fiancee Kim Relihan of Southington, his sister Dorothy Selander and her husband Martin of New Britain, and several nieces and nephews.
Henry's Life and funeral will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 11, at 8:30 AM from Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt Street, New Britain, with a 10:00 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at the Scared Heart Cemetery Chapel. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Tuesday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Burritt Hill. To share a memory or words of comfort with Henry's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -