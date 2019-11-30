|
Henryk Oron, 92, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born in Poland and moved to the U.S. in 1974. He worked at Winslow Automatics and retired from Buswell Mfg. Company. Henryk loved the outdoors, hiking and going to the beach. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always joking and making people laugh. He was a musician and played drums in the family band. Dziadzia, we will always miss you but we have so many wonderful memories to hang on to. Henryk is survived by his daughter, Halina Bogacz and husband Wladyslaw and his son, Waldemar and wife Krystyna; his adored grandchildren: Wioletta Chrostowski and husband Jerry, Margaret Karpinski, Oliver Oron and Dominique Allard and husband Matthew and his cherished great-grandchildren: Ola and Julia Chrostowski; Krzysiu and Monika Karpinski and Nathanael and Samuel Allard. Henryk was predeceased by Stanislawa, his beloved wife of 61 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, December 3 from 8:30- 9:30 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Home at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Sacred Herat Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Nov. 30, 2019