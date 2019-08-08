|
|
Hilda (Eshoo) Roden, 82, of New Britain, widow of Martin Roden, Jr., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. A native and lifelong New Britain resident and graduate of New Britain High School, she was employed as a secretary at the New Britain law firm of attorney Daniel Silver and formerly worked at New Britain General Hospital. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Britain. Hilda loved baking, knitting, ceramics, and decorating her home.
Surviving is two sons, Mark Roden of Plainville, and David Roden of New Britain; a brother, Paul Eshoo of Kensington; a sister, Margaret Aziz and her husband, Joseph of Kensington; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Martin, she was predeceased by a son, Stephen Roden.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at South Church, 90 Main St., New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Assyrian Cemetery, Barbour Road, New Britain. Calling hours are Saturday morning, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019