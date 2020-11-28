Hildegard (Pfister) Kohlmann of New Britain passed away peacefully at the age of 85 at home on Nov. 16th surrounded by her loving family. Hildegard was born in Rax, Austria and came to live in New Britain at the age of 14 with her family. She graduated from Mary Immaculate Academy and met the love of her life Benno Kohlmann at a German festival. They were married in 1958 and recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Hildegard worked at the family owned Brother's Dry Cleaners on North Street with her adoptive father Karl Pfister, his wife Rose, sister Stephanie, and other family members for 61 years before retiring. She loved socializing with friends and customers that stopped by the store. She was a member of the Women's Guild, St. Peter's Church, German Junior Women's League, Singers of the Austrian Donau Club, and a member of the Alpenland Tanzer, Inc. She was truly a people person, good natured, kind and joyful, always giving of herself to others. She had a way and a light about her, and everywhere she went, a million lights of love surrounded her. She loved traveling to festivals and celebrating her Austrian/German heritage, cooking for large functions held at the Austrian Donau Club with her sister and group of friends. She also enjoyed gardening, cutting the grass, ocean swimming, long walks in winter, singing and dancing, the beach house in Guilford, camping, trips to Vermont and everything nature. Hildegard/Oma is survived by her husband Benno, sister Stephanie Lepke, 2 sisters in Austria, her brother in Sweden, a son Ben Kohlmann Jr., daughters Rosemarie Nyborg and husband Randy, Heide Tarchini and husband John, granddaughters Kristen Hartenbaum husband Jon and great-grandson Rocco, Lisamarie Patenaude and husband Jeffrey, nieces, nephews, cousins, and Grand-doggies Stella, Gus, and MJ. Thank you to VITAS Healthcare for the care and compassion brought to Hilde. Words can't express our appreciation. A memorial service and a celebration of Hildegard's life will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Divine Providence Parish, 195 S. Main Street, New Britain, CT 06051 and the Scholarship Fund, Austrian Donau Club, 545 Arch Street, New Britain, CT 06051. To send a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.