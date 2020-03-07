|
Ida (Nelson) Mucha, 94 of New Britain died peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in East Millinocket, ME she was the daughter of the late George and Ethel (Deller) Nelson. Ida was the wife of the late, Stanley Mucha.
Ida was retired from Fafnir. She enjoyed volunteering for the Red Cross and the Newington Senior Center. Ida sang in the Do Re Mommies and the St. Francis church choir for many years. She loved going to York Beach, ME with her family every summer and also traveling the world. Ida was outgoing, generous, and loved to tell a good joke. She was devoted beyond measure to her family.
Ida is survived by her loving family: her daughter, Susan Cisz and husband, Ed of Southington, Daughter in law, Kathy Mucha of East Hartford, Son in law, Robert Sherman of Ashland, MA. Her most prized possessions her 3 grandchildren: Tyler Owens and his wife, Kristina, Katie Pagano, and her husband, Todd and Allie Walton and her husband, Dylan and her 2 great grandchildren: Keegan and Emma Pagano.
Ida is also predeceased by, her daughter, Christine Mucha Sherman and her son, Mark Mucha.
She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew her. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain with a service at 6:00 PM. There will be a private burial on Monday. Donations can be made to Special Wishes Inc., P.O. Box 391, Oakville, CT 06779. For directions and online condolences please visit newbritainsagarino.com.
