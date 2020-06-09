Ignacy Wytrykowski, 66, of Newington passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a short and unexpected battle with leukemia. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jolanta, his daughters Karolina and Honorata, his son-in-law Andrew, and his grandchildren, Lucy and Adrian as well as his family in Poland.
Services for Ignacy will be held at New Britain Memorial Sagarino Funeral Home at 444 Farmington Avenue, New Britain. Calling hours will be Thursday, June 11th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will take place on Friday, June 12th starting at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Burial services will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. For additional information and direction go to www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.