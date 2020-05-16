|
Imogene Austin Howard Calloway, 91, of Bristol, CT died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Autumn Lake Health Care, New Britain. Imogene was born in Hartford, CT and was the daughter of the late William Albert and Florence (Pierce) Howard Nelson. She was a lifelong member of Redeemer's AME Zion Church, Plainville, CT and served as Trustee Board Chairperson. Imogene was also an active member of Elks Lodge, New Britain, CT.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Kaaron Calloway, son Scott Calloway, granddaughters Chalynne Reed Chandler and Brittany Reed, great-granddaughter, Amaya Reed, sisters Virginia Nelson and Judith Nelson and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends. Imogene was predeceased by her husband, Fred Robert Calloway, daughter, Lynne Calloway Reed, and stepson, Fred Robert Calloway, Jr., her three sisters, Coretta Smith, Constance Gomes, Pauline Nelson and her brother, Arthur Howard.
Funeral Services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Service of comfort and compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Imogene may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (https://www.alzinfo.org). To extend condolences to the Calloway family or to share a memory of Imogene, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.
