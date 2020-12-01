Irena (Krakowiak) Zyzdorf, 73, of New Britain, died at home on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Born in Poland to the late Jan Krakowiak and Albina (Gudewicz) Krakowiak-Jenda, she immigrated to the U.S. with her two sons in 1987 and permanently made New Britain her home. She was hard-working and provided everything and more for her family. She always saw to it that they were well cared for. Irena was employed by Southwick & Meister Inc. and retired in 2018 after many years of service. She had a very giving heart and was willing to help anyone in need, she fondly became known as "Mama" to many, because of her caring nature. A creative cook, Irena had a vast menu of homemade soups. Even with a few ingredients, she could make some of the most delicious soups you'd ever eaten! Irena's best times were spent with her family. Her smile was so bright when she was with them. She will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sons, Miroslaw Zyzdorf and wife Edyta and Tomasz Zyzdorf and wife Maryann; her cherished grandchildren: Samantha, Sebastian, Amanda, Matthew and Jack; her brother, Ryszard Jenda and wife Danuta and her sister, Bozena Piotrowicz and husband Jerzy along with her beloved nieces and nephews: Lukasz, Mikolaj, Monika, Pawel, Iwona, Joanna and Marzena. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Wieslaw Krakowiak. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Face coverings are mandatory. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. She will be laid to rest immediately following the Mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.