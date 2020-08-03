1/1
Irene A. (Giroux) Boiczyk
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene A. Boiczyk, 96, of Plainville passed away Thursday July 30, 2020 at Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley in Plainville. She was the wife of the late Edward E. Boiczyk. Irene was born July 26, 1924 in New Britain, a daughter of the late Alphonse and Sara (LaCasse) Giroux and was a longtime Plainville resident. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Grammar School in New Britain as well as E.C. Goodwin Technical School where she was the first woman to graduate from the food trades program. She was a longtime employee of Fafnir Bearing, having worked in the production of experimental and miniature bearings. Irene was a Communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville. She leaves her sons, Edward R. Boiczyk and his wife Ruthe of Plainville and Michael P. Boiczyk and his wife Doris of Unionville, her brother, Maurice Giroux of Winsted, her sister, Rita Buggie of Cromwell, her grandchildren, Ericka Fangiullo, Mary Westkott, Katherine Dyer, Gregory Boiczyk and Matthew Boiczyk and her great grandchildren, Eli Fangiullo, Brett Fangiullo, Lillian Fangiullo, Noah Westkott, Luke Westkott and Audrey Westkott. A graveside service in celebration of Irene's life will be held on Thursday August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery 1141 Stanley Street in New Britain. The staff of Plainville Funeral Home 81 Broad Street wishes to extend their gratitude to the Boiczyk family for their trust. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit www.PLAINVILLE-FUNERALHOME.COM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Plainville Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved