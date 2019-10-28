|
|
Irene M. (Dinda) Skoniecni, wife of the late Stanley Skoniecni, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain.
Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Pesta) Dinda. She had been employed for many years at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, retiring in 1983. She was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church, but was a former member of All Saint's Church in New Britain, the First Catholic Slavic Ladies Union, the Ladies Rosary Makers and the Council of Catholic Women.
Irene was predeceased by three sisters and five brothers and survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Holy Apostles Parish (St. John the Evangelist Church) 655 East St., in New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Sq., in New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Padre Pio Foundation of America 463 Main St. Cromwell, CT 06416. To send a condolence, visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019