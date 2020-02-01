|
Bethel, VT Iris (Carr) Watrous, 90 of Bethel died January 17, 2020 in Randolph, VT. She was born on March 26, 1929 in England to Arthur and Alberta Carr. She came to America and lived in New Britain, CT after World War II ended. She left behind her parents, brothers Bill Pentney, Fred Carr and Robert Carr, and sister in law Nell Pentney, all of whom are deceased, and Robert's wife Ann. She retired from Fafnir Ball Bearing after working there almost 40 years. She loved her family and was known as "Nanny". She enjoyed her many dogs, gardening, knitting, doing puzzles, reading mystery novels, her dog Susie and cat Dora, and playing scrabble with her friends. She leaves her son Robert Watrous of New Britain, CT and son-in-law Paul Wotkiewich of Bethel whom she lived with since November 2016; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great-great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Sharon Wotkiewich, many nieces and nephews.
No Services are planned. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph, VT
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 1, 2020