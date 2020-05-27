|
Irma DeJesus, 80, of New Britain passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Demetrio DeJesus and Asuncion Ruberte. Irma was a New Britain resident for the past 45 years and was a member of St. Mary Church. She enjoyed dancing and sewing.
Surviving are her beloved children, Ines Linares and Edgardo Linares; brothers and sisters living in New Britain including Margarita Lopez, Ovidio Muniz, and Jose Muniz; three brothers and two sisters in Puerto Rico; seven grandchildren, Eileen Lopez, Kristy Rivera, Johnny Rosario, Jeremy Rosario, Allen Linares, Brandon Linares, and Christopher Linares; nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and calling hours will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Please share a memory of Irma with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 27, 2020