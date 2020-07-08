1/1
Irma (Helenek) Shemeth
1928 - 2020
Irma Helenek Shemeth of Middlefield, 91 years old, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on the morning of Friday, July 3, 2020. She passed from her beautiful home to glory with great anticipation of what is in store for her eternity.
Born in New York City on August 25, 1928, daughter to the late Henry Helenek and Mary (Durnik) Helenek, immigrants from Czechoslovakia. She was married to Leon Shemeth in 1946. Irma worked for many years in the accounting department at Zygo Corporation in Middlefield, and volunteered many hours with her accounting skills and floral arranging at Christian Life Church. Beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandma, Gigi, sister, aunt and dear friend, Irma leaves behind two daughters and three sons: Dr. Edward and Michele Bartick, Reverend Scott and Cathy Shemeth, Todd and Julie Shemeth, Dr. Michael and Charlene Ferris, Shaun and Debra Shemeth, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and siblings. Survived by her only sister Emily Helenek Marino, and cousins Helenek Pitlik and Carolene Watrol, and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. Friends may call Friday, July 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Biega's Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11th, at 9:30 am at Christian Life Church in Kensington. Followed by a graveside committal in Middlefield, at St. Sebastian Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
JUL
11
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Christian Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 7, 2020
i grew up on Jackson Hill near the Shemeths. I got to know Irma a
While working at her dentists office back 5 or 6 years ago. She was the sweetest lady!! Prayers to her and her family
Holly
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
How amazingly wonderful to know God has invited her home with the certainty that you will enjoy eternity together.
Cheryl Brown
Friend
July 6, 2020
to all the Shemeth I loved Irma my heart goes out to you guy s I wish I could be there but I send my love and prayer s
patrick curtin
Neighbor
