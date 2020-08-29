1/1
Isiah Ramos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isiah Ramos, 28, of New Britain, CT. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Heaven gained an angel. While we already miss Isiah dearly, we realize that God has a plan for everyone. Isiah was a loving friend, grandson, nephew, brother, son and father. He learned responsibility at a young age, becoming the man of the house at the age of eight. Isiah embraced this responsibility and it shaped the way he cared for his loved ones for the years to come. He was the protector of his family, and would do whatever it takes to keep them safe. Regardless of what life threw at Isiah he remained steadfast and was the foundation who was always there to support his loved ones. Those who were close to him got to see a different side of him. He was loving, his smile would light up the room and his unique laugh was contagious. Isiah's big bear hugs made you feel as if you were the only person in the world when he embraced you. Isiah was selfless, he would often put others before himself and was willing to give you the shirt off his back. When he became a father his love grew exponentially. Isiah's legacy lives on through his two boys, his three year old son Josiah and his two year old son Oziah.
Isiah also leaves behind his mother Mayra, sister Kiara, sons Josiah & Oziah, grandmother Lela & grandpa Mark, uncle Angel and Dave, aunts Heizol and Liz, cousin Austin and many more other cousins and aunts Nelly, Madeline, and Ile. There are many many more loved ones who know who they are.
A Celebration of Isiah's life will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To extend condolences to the Ramos family or to share a memory of Isiah, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Celebration of Life
07:30 AM
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved