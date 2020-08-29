Isiah Ramos, 28, of New Britain, CT. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Heaven gained an angel. While we already miss Isiah dearly, we realize that God has a plan for everyone. Isiah was a loving friend, grandson, nephew, brother, son and father. He learned responsibility at a young age, becoming the man of the house at the age of eight. Isiah embraced this responsibility and it shaped the way he cared for his loved ones for the years to come. He was the protector of his family, and would do whatever it takes to keep them safe. Regardless of what life threw at Isiah he remained steadfast and was the foundation who was always there to support his loved ones. Those who were close to him got to see a different side of him. He was loving, his smile would light up the room and his unique laugh was contagious. Isiah's big bear hugs made you feel as if you were the only person in the world when he embraced you. Isiah was selfless, he would often put others before himself and was willing to give you the shirt off his back. When he became a father his love grew exponentially. Isiah's legacy lives on through his two boys, his three year old son Josiah and his two year old son Oziah.
Isiah also leaves behind his mother Mayra, sister Kiara, sons Josiah & Oziah, grandmother Lela & grandpa Mark, uncle Angel and Dave, aunts Heizol and Liz, cousin Austin and many more other cousins and aunts Nelly, Madeline, and Ile. There are many many more loved ones who know who they are.
A Celebration of Isiah's life will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To extend condolences to the Ramos family or to share a memory of Isiah, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.