Jacques A. Berberian, 75, of Bolton formerly of New Britain, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Jacques was born in Lyon, France to the late Nichan and Nevart (Dikranian) Berberian. He moved to the
United States at age 16. He proudly served as a US Marine during the Vietnam War with an honorable
discharge and receiving the Purple Heart. Jacques worked as a self-employed plumber, Jacques & Plumbing, in New Britain, CT for many years, with his associate, Israel Guzman by his side. He loved the outdoors and a great game of cards. He also
was very passionate for the sport, Jai Alai, so much he learned how to play amateur Jai Alai and
continued to play the sport up until late in life. He and his partner, Anne, operated a hot dog cart in the Manchester/Hartford area in retirement. Jacques is survived by his partner of 14 years, Anne Pullo of Bolton, CT; his son, Jacques R. Berberian
of Bloomfield, CT and his daughter, Ingrid B. French and son-in-law Lee French of Merrimack, NH. He
also leaves behind five grandchildren, Andrew Berberian, Grace Berberian, Genevieve, Veronica and
Naomi French, and former spouse, Linda Berberian. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert
Berberian and sister, Adele Berberian LaFond. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10 AM – 12 PM at CT Amateur Jai Alai, 500 Four Rod Rd. #119, Berlin, CT 06037. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice
. Please share a memory of Jacques with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com