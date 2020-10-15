Jadwiga (Obrycka) Gut, 75, of New Britain, died on Monday, October 12, 2020, just 42 days after her beloved husband, Jozef. Some might say it was because of a broken heart. Born in Poland to the late Wanda (Chylinska) and Jozef Obrycki, she immigrated to the U.S. and settled on Long Island, NY and eventually in New Britain. Fondly known as "Babcia Jadzia," she loved her family immensely. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter brought her the most joy. Jadzia was a very religious woman. Her favorite way to pray to her Lord was quietly outside on a sunny day appreciating all that God had given her. Babcia Jadzia was the best cook; anyone who knew her, knew kopytka and placki ziemniaczane were her delicious specialty. Her peaceful, kind-hearted nature will be always remembered. Left to mourn her passing are her children: Jaroslaw Gut and wife Maria, Marek Gut and wife Elizabeth, Greg Gut and Marzena Snit and husband Jerry; her adored grandchildren: David, Ewelina, Mathew, Dennis, Alexander, Emily, Sebastian and Daniel and her cherished great-granddaughter, Sophia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Face coverings are required. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery beside her husband immediately following the Mass. Calling hours are private. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.