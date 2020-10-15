1/1
Jadwiga (Obrycka) Gut
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jadwiga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jadwiga (Obrycka) Gut, 75, of New Britain, died on Monday, October 12, 2020, just 42 days after her beloved husband, Jozef. Some might say it was because of a broken heart. Born in Poland to the late Wanda (Chylinska) and Jozef Obrycki, she immigrated to the U.S. and settled on Long Island, NY and eventually in New Britain. Fondly known as "Babcia Jadzia," she loved her family immensely. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter brought her the most joy. Jadzia was a very religious woman. Her favorite way to pray to her Lord was quietly outside on a sunny day appreciating all that God had given her. Babcia Jadzia was the best cook; anyone who knew her, knew kopytka and placki ziemniaczane were her delicious specialty. Her peaceful, kind-hearted nature will be always remembered. Left to mourn her passing are her children: Jaroslaw Gut and wife Maria, Marek Gut and wife Elizabeth, Greg Gut and Marzena Snit and husband Jerry; her adored grandchildren: David, Ewelina, Mathew, Dennis, Alexander, Emily, Sebastian and Daniel and her cherished great-granddaughter, Sophia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Face coverings are required. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery beside her husband immediately following the Mass. Calling hours are private. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burritt Hill Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved