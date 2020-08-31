Jadwiga "Jadzia" (Polkowski) Jurski, 74, of Southington, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Stanislaw Jurski for 54 years. Born and raised in Poland, she moved to the United States in 1976 and resided in New Britain for many years before moving to Southington. Jadzia was a member of Sacred Heart Church, New Britain, and Immaculate Conception Church and its Rosary Society in Southington. She had a passion for gardening and loved to spend time in her vegetable and flower gardens. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, along with Stanislaw, she leaves two daughters and their spouses, Elizabeth and Adam Pokorski of Southington and Teresa and Michael Weatherbee of Rocky Hill. Her six grandchildren, Alexander, Evan, Izabella, Nathaniel, Joshua and Abigail, brought her the greatest joy and they loved their Babcia. She also leaves four brothers, Rev. Henryk Polkowski in Poland, and Jozef, Stanislaw and Antoni Polkowski, and their spouses, all of New Britain; her sisters-in-law Henryka Zalewski of Hartford, Teresa Suleski of Enfield, and Janina Gurzeda of Windsor; and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a brother Jan Polkowski. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Please note that face masks and social distancing will be required. Calling hours will be private. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, is serving the family. To share a memory of Jadwiga, please visit us at www.duksa.net.