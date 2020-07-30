Jadwiga (Sokalska) Makowska, 93, of New Britain, died on Monday, July 27, 2020. Born in Poland to the late Franciszka (Grabowska) and Walery Sokalski, she immigrated to the United States in 1968 with her family and was employed by Emhart retiring in 1992. Jadwiga was also a very talented seamstress and made many dresses for herself and others. She so deeply loved her family and her happiest times were spent with them. Jadwiga is survived by her daughter, Halina Lenczewski and husband, Jerry; her son, Kaz Makowski and wife, Deb; her grandchildren: Diana Lenczewski and husband, Bill Suchecki, Christopher Lenczewski, Lauren Makowski, Alexis Guarino and husband, Dustin and great-grandchildren: Addison, Zachary and Owen. She was predeceased by Jan, her beloved husband of 68 years. Jadwiga's family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Msgr. Bojnowski Manor for the excellent care they provided to her during her stay there. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain, CT 06053 or Msgr. Bojnowski Manor, 50 Pulaski St., New Britain, CT 06053. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, August 1 at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.