Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
For more information about
James Archambault
View Funeral Home Obituary
Wake
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
3100 26 th  St. W
Bradenton, IL
View Map

Rev. James Archambault

Add a Memory
Rev. James Archambault Obituary
Rev. James Archambault went home to God on Oct. 21, 2019, at home in Bradenton, Fla.
Born in Waterbury, on Dec. 23, 1938, he was predeceased by his parents, Reynold J. and Margaret (O'Connor) Archambault and his brother, Reynold.
He leaves his sister-in-law, Caroline Archambault, and nephews, Daniel, John and Reynold and wife, Darylann Archambault; niece, Michele and husband, Lyle Pare and several grand nieces/nephews. He also leaves his beloved friend and caregiver, Clinton Hamilton. Fr.
Jim was ordained in May 1967 at St. Joseph Cathedral, in Hartford. He served as a pastor in several parishes in the Archdiocese of Hartford. He also served as Chaplain at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. In the mid-1990's, Fr. Jim moved to Florida where he served as an Assisting Priest at St. Joseph Church in Bradenton, Fla., for over 25 years. Looking over his life recently, Fr. Jim could still say that there is nothing he would rather have done than to follow in the footsteps of Jesus and minister with and serve God's people.
A Wake will take place from 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd St. W, Bradenton. A Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3100 26th St. W, Bradenton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry at St. Joseph's Church. Condolences www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now