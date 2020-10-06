1/1
James B. Vibberts
1929 - 2020
James B. Vibberts, 91, of Cromwell, husband of the late Anna "Nancy" (Geary) Vibberts, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home with family at his side. James was born in East Hartford son of the late Charles and Bessie (Freeman) Vibberts. Prior to his retirement James was an electrical engineer with SNET. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army. James was a true renaissance man, with many gifts. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and angler. He enjoyed carving, sculpting and painting, and earned his art degree when he was in his eighties. James (even after his 90th birthday) could often be found riding his bike or on the slopes of Powder Ridge. He yearned to return to the skies in his piper cub. James is survived by her daughters, Susan Haswell and late husband Neil of Windsor,Donna and her husband Mark Dainiak of Vero Beach, FL, Beth Wojtusik and her husband Joe, of Middletown, and Amy Ireton and her late husband John of Vero Beach Florida, son, Jimmy Vibberts of Middletown; also, twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Funeral services were held Monday October 5, 2020 at Biega Funeral Home. Burial with military honors was held at Middlefield Cemetery. In leu of flowers donations can be made in honor of James to Wounded Warrior Project. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral service
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 5, 2020
My deepest Sympathy goes out to the entire Vibberts Family. I only met him a few times but he was always a kind and friendly person to me. I have known two of his daughters for years and I know what a Loving Dad he was, and grandfather to their children. So kind and always there for them. I hope the families Loving Memories will find them strength and will comfort them during this most difficult time.
Bonnie Roybal
Friend
