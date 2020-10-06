My deepest Sympathy goes out to the entire Vibberts Family. I only met him a few times but he was always a kind and friendly person to me. I have known two of his daughters for years and I know what a Loving Dad he was, and grandfather to their children. So kind and always there for them. I hope the families Loving Memories will find them strength and will comfort them during this most difficult time.

Bonnie Roybal

Friend