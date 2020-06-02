James Edward Meyers of New Britain, CT has passed away on May 28, 2020 at the age of 73. Jim was born on December 31, 1946 in Leavenworth, Kansas and had grown up in Tolland, CT.
He had a lifelong career as an Industrial Rigger and was considered one of the best in this trade where he worked at Walker Crane & Rigging, Inc. in Plainville, CT till he retired in 2016.
Jim was an avid NASCAR race fan also enjoying all forms of motor sports and could be found at his happy place (Stafford Motor Speedway) on most Friday nights, also traveling to various tracks throughout the U.S. following the NASCAR circuit when he was able. He has also enjoyed various forms of motorcycles throughout his life and was an avid motorcycle rider.
Jim was a very generous person and had touched the lives of many friends, coworkers and caretakers. He is survived by many close friends and will be dearly missed.
See you on the other side my friend!
Funeral services and burial for Jim will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.