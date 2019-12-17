Home

George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
For more information about
James Dillon
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
James J. Dillon


1950 - 2019
James J. Dillon Obituary
James "Jim" J. Dillon, 69, of Merrimack passed away on Friday December 13th at his home.
He was born on October 1st, 1950 in New Brittan, CT to the late Eleanor (Sczykowski) and Thomas F. Dillon, Sr. He was raised in CT and graduated from UNH.
Jim was pre-deceased by his wife of 31 years, Judith (Carver) Dillon on December 13, 2016, and a sister-in-law, Jennifer Dillon.
He is survived by a brother, Thomas Dillon, Jr. of CT; brother in laws, John Carver and his wife Jane of NH, and Gary Dillon of MA.
Visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack NH on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 8 PM. Burial will be held at a later date.
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
