|
|
James Joseph Palumbo, Jr., 78, of Berlin, CT died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at home. James was born on May 13, 1941 and was the son of the late James Sr. and Mary (Pezzoni) Palumbo. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren. Especially with his youngest granddaughter, Ariana "Pop pop's best friend". Jim was the owner of JP & Son Lawn and Yard Services. He enjoyed laughing and hanging out at CJs restaurant and playing cards with his friends. Jim was also a proud member of the Lords (Good Ole Boys).
Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia (Blauvelt) Palumbo and his children Lisa Laporte and her husband Michael, Kirk Ginter and his wife Mia, James Palumbo III, Kristine Starzyk and her husband Joe, Patrick Ginter and his wife Victoria, Anthony Palumbo and his wife Sherry, his eleven grandchildren, Alyssa, Chelsea, Brendan and Owen Laporte, Alexa and Kate Starzyk, Carina Fresa, Jack and Emily Ginter, Avery Palumbo and Ariana Palumbo and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jim was predeceased by his daughter Tina Fresa.
Funeral rites for Mr. Palumbo will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. To extend condolences to the Palumbo family or to share a memory of Jim, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 6, 2019