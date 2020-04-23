Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676

James Louis "Jimmy" Cruz

Add a Memory
James Louis "Jimmy" Cruz Obituary
New Britain resident James Louis Cruz, 83, beloved husband of Pauline Cruz, passed away after diabetes related illness on Wednesday April 15th, 2020 at Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center, Newington, CT.
A devoted member of Jehovah's Witnesses, James, also known fondly as Jimmy, lived his early life in Waterbury, CT. After he married Pauline, he moved to New Britain. With an easy going personality and friendly smile, James had traveled the world, been a hardworking, retired employee of Stanley Tools, grilled the most delicious steaks and was a very skillful player at checkers.
James is survived by his brother John Harris, stepchildren Clymenza, Gloria, Michael, Donald and Amy; grandchildren, Carthel, Marq, Monique, Amber, Kyle, Aaron, Menashe, nieces; Lisa, Debbie, Vanessa and a great grandchild, Lauren.
The Cruz family appreciates the community support including Tina Richardson, Katie Harris, Diana Pagani, Harold Fisher, Ben and Cindy Siegel.
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -