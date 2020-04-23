|
New Britain resident James Louis Cruz, 83, beloved husband of Pauline Cruz, passed away after diabetes related illness on Wednesday April 15th, 2020 at Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center, Newington, CT.
A devoted member of Jehovah's Witnesses, James, also known fondly as Jimmy, lived his early life in Waterbury, CT. After he married Pauline, he moved to New Britain. With an easy going personality and friendly smile, James had traveled the world, been a hardworking, retired employee of Stanley Tools, grilled the most delicious steaks and was a very skillful player at checkers.
James is survived by his brother John Harris, stepchildren Clymenza, Gloria, Michael, Donald and Amy; grandchildren, Carthel, Marq, Monique, Amber, Kyle, Aaron, Menashe, nieces; Lisa, Debbie, Vanessa and a great grandchild, Lauren.
The Cruz family appreciates the community support including Tina Richardson, Katie Harris, Diana Pagani, Harold Fisher, Ben and Cindy Siegel.
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 23, 2020