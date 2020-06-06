James T. Collins Jr.
James T. Collins Jr., 53, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Born in Newark, NJ, he was the son of the James Collins Sr. and the late Carolyn (Keyes) Collins. James was a New Britain resident since 2015 and was a pastor with the James Collins Ministries. He was also active with the Greater Faith Church Ministries and the Right Now Ministries.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Jacqueline (Simmons) Collins; five children, Monique Collins, Jessica Simmons, Justina Collins, Moenisha Collins and James E. Collins III; his father and stepmother, James Collins Sr. and Beverly Collins; his siblings, Barbara Peeples, Antonia Alexander, Pamela Collins, Omar Collins, Shyla Lavan, Ishmel Collins, and Yael Collins; his step-brothers, Tivon Rice and Tarik Rice; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services and calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Right Now Ministries Church, 147 West Main St., New Britain.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of James with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Right Now Ministries Church
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
