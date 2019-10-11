|
|
Jan A. Jadrzyk, 84, of New Britain, died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of M. Magdalena (Adamska) Jadrzyk.
He also leaves his daughter and son-in-law Eva and Mark Przychodzen; his grandchildren, Sylvia and Christian Bruckner and Conrad and Andrea Przychodzen and his great-grandchildren, Derek, Daniel and Brooke.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday Oct. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., in New Britain. A brief visitation will begin at Burritt Hill on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Church. To share a memory with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019