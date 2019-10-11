Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021

Jan A. Jadrzyk

Add a Memory
Jan A. Jadrzyk Obituary
Jan A. Jadrzyk, 84, of New Britain, died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of M. Magdalena (Adamska) Jadrzyk.
He also leaves his daughter and son-in-law Eva and Mark Przychodzen; his grandchildren, Sylvia and Christian Bruckner and Conrad and Andrea Przychodzen and his great-grandchildren, Derek, Daniel and Brooke.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday Oct. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., in New Britain. A brief visitation will begin at Burritt Hill on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Church. To share a memory with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now