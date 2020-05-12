|
|
Jan Bialko, 83, of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 after years of illness. Jan was born in Poland and immigrated to the United States in 1979 with his family. A longtime resident of New Britain, Jan was retired from Ex-Cell-O since 1998. Jan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his son Robert and wife, Elizabeth; his daughter Ania; his daughter-in-law, Jadzia; his son-in-law, Robert Soucier; his adored grandchildren: Beata, Monika, Daniel, Sarah, Melissa, Julia, Tommy, Brandon and his cherished great-grandchildren: Bryana, Cameron, Jackson, and Ezroy. He is also survived by his siblings, Stanislaw and wife, Elzbieta, Marysia Magyar, Zosia and husband, Leon Szymczyk, his sister-in-law, Kazia and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Jan was predeceased by his parents, Jozef and Helena (Smolen), wife Danuta (Wojton), his children: Marysia, Janusz, Agata (Bialko) Soucier and his brother Kazimierz. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all. He will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 12, 2020