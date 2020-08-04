1/1
Jan Koldys
1936 - 2020
Jan Koldys, of Fairfax, VA and formerly of New Britian, CT 83, a beloved husband, father and Dziadzia (grandfather) passed into God's loving arms surrounded by his family in his Fairfax, Virginia, home on August 1, 2020.
Jan was born in Poland on December 13, 1936. He moved to New Britain, Connecticut, in 1965 and worked at Fafnir Bearings.
Jan was a devoted husband of 52 years to Marianna. He is survived by his wife; two sons and daughters-in-law, Gregory and Sandra and Robert and Carolina; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Kayla and Aniela; twin sister Lucina; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his parents, Francziszek and Bronislawa and 8 sisters and brothers.
Jan enjoyed spending time with his family and gardening. He was a devout Roman Catholic. Jan's mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Ambrose Church 3901 Woodburn Road., Annandale, VA 22003 on August 5, at 12:00 pm. and he will be laid to rest at Fairfax Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
