Jane M. Lotko


1915 - 2019
Jane M. Lotko Obituary
Jane M. Lotko, 104, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in New Britain.
Born on Jan. 24, 1915, in Southampton, N.Y., to Adam and Leokadia "Lucy" Lotko, she was a lifelong resident of New Britain and member of the New Britain Democratic Party. She attended schools in New Britain and worked her entire life at Stanley Works, from where she retired. Jane was an avid newspaper reader and voted in all elections. She also loved to attend senior lunches at the Senior Center.
Jane is survived by her two nephews: John L. Lotko and his wife Katherine, Edward Paradise and his wife Barbara; her two nieces: Janice Tasko and Jane Paradise and her husband Frank DiGirolamo; as well as her loving caregiver, Urszula Korycinski; along with several greatnieces and nephews; three great-greatnieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her two brothers: John C. "Papa" and Stanley "Gus" Lotko; and her two sisters, Rozalia "Jerry" Lotko and Genevieve "Jean" Paradise.
Committal prayers will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery Chapel, New Britain. She will be laid to rest beside her family. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019
