Jane (Perry) McGinley, 87, of Plainville, Connecticut, passed away Thursday, December 05, 2019. She was born on April 3, 1932 in Colchester, VT, daughter of the late Cyrus and Eulea (Morton) Perry. Jane was the loving wife of the late R. Patrick "Pat" McGinley who she married via elopement leaving rural northern Vermont in 1956 to travel to Denver, CO to start her married life. A pragmatic Vermonter who was a teacher by training with a no nonsense approach which hardly masked the great love and affection she had for all of her students. She was a source of great consistency and strength for both her family, immediate and extended, as well as the Plainville neighborhood and community where she and Pat raised their family. Whether walking the aisles of Gnazzo's, showing up in various classrooms as a substitute teacher, attending numerous Plainville athletic events, visiting the library or attending her reading club, she was woven into the fabric of Plainville. Jane is survived by her five children, Pat McGinley and his wife, Beatriz of Naugatuck, Sheila Graziosi and her husband, Mike of Glastonbury, Mary Couture of Plainville, Michael McGinley and his fiance Karen of Glastonbury, and Jim McGinley and his wife Michele, of Bristol; her eleven grandchildren, Stephanie Gregorio and her husband Brian, of South Carolina, Kelly Hurley and her husband Matt, of Watertown, Melissa Maher and her husband Nick, of New Jersey, Jamie Couture and his partner Liz, Jessica Couture Shreim and her husband Saber and Kristen Couture all of Plainville and their father Rob Couture; Patrick, Tim, Sean and Kevin Graziosi of Glastonbury and Evan McGinley of Bristol; six great grandchildren; her brother Clifford Perry of Vermont; her sisters-in-law Mary McGinley, and husband Roger Gibeault, of Vermont and Sheila McGinley Cornish of Virginia and many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends including her neighbors Jane Palaski and Ray McCommic. We cannot forget her beloved dog Nanny. She is predeceased by her infant brother Harris Morton Perry. Calling hours will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol). A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:40AM and proceed to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. A committal service and inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Friends of the Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main Street, Plainville, CT 06062 or the ASPCA, https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Jane's memorial page at www.obrien-funeralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 7, 2019