Janice Lin Bisley (Pixton), 70, of Bristol, CT passed away suddenly on Monday, May 13th 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Janice was born January 11, 1950 in New Britain, CT to the late Angelin (Colapinto) and Herbert Pixton. Janice resided in New Britain almost all her entire life, attending Pulaski High School until 1968. She retired from Town Line TAS Answering Service after working almost 40 years, where she was a dedicated and devoted employee. A very generous woman, Janice had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. She loved cooking, time at the beach, was a big-hearted animal lover, and an avid reader evidenced by her large collection of paperback novels. Her caring and generous spirit resonated throughout her life, always offering others to share her home for a place to stay in a time of need. Auntie Jan was the favorite of all her nieces and nephews: Brenda, Rene, Kevin, Rhonda, Stephanie, Jesse, and Shaun, as well as her great nieces and nephews Michael, Nicholas, Randy, Bryanna, Spencer, Lindsay, and Camille.
She is also survived and will be dearly missed by her brother Stephen and wife Joan Pixton of South Windsor, and sister Lisa and her husband Clifford Collin of New Britain. She was pre-deceased by her loving daughter Marlene Sobieraj, as well as her wonderful sister and roommate Denise Buczek, who passed away just days before with the same illness. We will miss them both dearly. Jan's big personality, tenacity, and resilience will never be forgotten. Janice's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Countryside Manor of Bristol, for their dedicated care and compassion. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. To leave and online condolence please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 25, 2020