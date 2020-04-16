|
|
Janice Mae Gustafson Demarest, 89, daughter of Clarence and Almonte Gustafson, was born July 24, 1930 and died April 12, 2020. Janice was a lifelong resident of Plainville, CT. She leaves behind her husband Gilbert of seventy-one years, her three sons Stephen and his wife Maria of Portland, CT, James and his wife Karen of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Edward and his wife Alison of Avon, CT, three grandchildren: Dr. Kenneth Demarest, Kim Tourjee and Mindy Provenzano and her husband Jerome, and two great grandchildren Kyle and Erik Demarest, seven step grandchildren, and one step great grandchild. Janice is predeceased by her older sister Ruth Gustafson White.
Janice was a very active member of the Plainville United Methodist Church, over the years holding many varied positions of responsibility, including teaching Sunday school for many years. Janice was also a Trustee of the Plainville United Methodist Church during a time when females rarely held this position. She was also active in the Cub Scouts, a mentor for students at Linden Street School and worked more than 25 years at Klingberg Family Centers in New Britain. Janice touched the lives of many young people as a Sunday school teacher, den mother, worker at Klingberg and youth mentor. Janice and Gilbert were original members of the Plainville YMCA and she was an ardent swimmer, swimming many miles each week for decades.
The family would like to thank the staff of Middlesex Health Care Center in Middletown for their care, comfort and concern for Janice's well-being over the years. Janice will have a memorial service at the Plainville United Methodist Church and will be buried at West Cemetery in Plainville, CT at a later date, yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the of CT, 200 Executive Blvd. South, #4B, Southington, CT 06489. The staff at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville extends their appreciation to the Demarest family for their trust. For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 16, 2020