Janine Ashley Wiktor, 58, of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was tragically killed by a hit and run driver in Berlin.
Born in New Britain on August 30, 1961, she was a lifelong resident of Connecticut and the daughter of the late Boleslaw & Janina (Borek).
Janine Ashley enjoyed learning and sought to further her education throughout her adult life. She received an Associate's degree from Middlesex Community College, a Bachelor's Degree in English from the University of Connecticut. She continued her studies and received a yoga teaching degree from Kripalu Yoga and Health in Massachusetts. She completed her paralegal studies at the University of Hartford. She additionally took many courses such as web design, creative writing and other numerous courses throughout her life. She wanted to learn as much as she could, and enjoyed sharing what she learned with her brother.
In addition to her zest for learning, Janine Ashley enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting, and crocheting. She captivated her audiences with her unique sense of humor and communication skills. She wrote many short stories and poems which showed off her witty, empathetic and creative writing skills. She was most passionate about helping others, saying once to her brother, "helping one person might not change the world, but it could change the world for one person."
She has touched many lives and will be missed by many.
Her brother who loved her unconditionally, will miss her the most. "Sometimes those who fly solo have the strongest wings."
Janine Ashely is survived by her adoring brother, Tadeusz Wiktor of New Britain; her cousin, Wanda and husband, Romek Lesniak, of Middle Village, N.Y. and their two daughters and their families. Additionally, she leaves behind many beloved relatives in Poland.
Her life and funeral will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m., with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church in New Britain. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Relatives and friends may gather for visitation on Saturday prior to the Mass from 8 until 9:30 a.m., at Duksa Family Funeral Homes, at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., in New Britain. To share a memory or words of comfort with Janine's family, visit us online at www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019