Jean (Grady) Conway, 93, formerly of Rocky Hill, wife of the late Richard J. Conway, passed away April
10, 2020. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Robert J. and Celia (Cullen) Grady. She received
her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Saint Joseph College. Jean was a dedicated public health
nurse and served as the Director of Public Health Nursing for the Town of Berlin for 30 years. Jean was a
devout communicant of Saint James Church of Saint Josephine Bahkita Parish, where she attended daily
Mass throughout her retirement and served as a Sunday Lector. She was also a member of the Small
Christian Community of Saint James. Jean was a longtime volunteer with Meals on Wheels, a member of
the Rocky Hill-Wethersfield Graduate Nurses Club, and a founding member of F.I.S.H. (Friends in Service
Helping).
Jean was the beloved mother of her son, Richard J. Conway and his wife Jeanne, of Amston, her
daughters, Ellen Conway Marion and her husband George of Suffield and Mary Conway-Rasimas of
Stonington. Grandma Jean also leaves her grandchildren, Kathryn Rasimas, Brian Rasimas, Haley Marion
and Michael Marion. Jean is survived by her sister Janet Burke of NJ and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law Tom Rasimas, brother, Robert F. Grady
and sister, Genevieve Elliott.
Jean's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hughes Health and Rehabilitation, who
provided wonderful care for her. We are forever grateful to each one of you.
Due to health concerns, a Mass of Christian Burial followed by burial in Rose Hill Memorial Park will be
held at a later date. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 18, 2020